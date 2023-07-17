PotCoin Price Up 28.1% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $253,038.99 and $57.34 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00305204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019253 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000427 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003303 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,363,391 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

