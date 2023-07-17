Powerledger (POWR) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Powerledger (POWR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges. Powerledger has a total market cap of $75.93 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Powerledger

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

