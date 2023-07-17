Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Gap Down to $171.90

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $171.90, but opened at $167.00. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $168.28, with a volume of 289 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $865.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $181.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

