Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) versus Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Critical Contrast

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) and Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Priority Technology and Loyalty Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $663.64 million 0.43 -$2.15 million ($0.54) -6.87 Loyalty Ventures $727.71 million 0.01 -$2.34 million ($20.19) -0.01

Priority Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Loyalty Ventures. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loyalty Ventures, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology -0.33% N/A -0.17% Loyalty Ventures -68.27% 8.58% -0.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Priority Technology and Loyalty Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.6% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of Priority Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Priority Technology has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loyalty Ventures has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Priority Technology and Loyalty Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Loyalty Ventures 0 1 1 0 2.50

Priority Technology presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.40%. Loyalty Ventures has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,276.15%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than Priority Technology.

Summary

Loyalty Ventures beats Priority Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing. It also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, the company provides curated managed services; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers. Further, it offers embedded payment and banking solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. It serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Loyalty Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.