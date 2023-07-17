ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Down to $12.31

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.31, but opened at $12.04. ProFrac shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 78,593 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ProFrac from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $851.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.37 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 329,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,722,253.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 69,397,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,186,416.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,226,892 shares of company stock valued at $14,789,653 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACDC. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

