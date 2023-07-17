Prometeus (PROM) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00012951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $75.46 million and $422,026.79 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

