PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target Raised to $14.00

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
PureCycle Technologies Price Performance
PCT stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PureCycle Technologies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.