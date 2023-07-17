Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Cap of $281.75 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00009061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $281.75 million and approximately $34.64 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.12 or 0.06316560 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,742,453 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

