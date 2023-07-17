Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on QLYS. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Qualys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.33.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock opened at $129.28 on Thursday. Qualys has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $217,913.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,224.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

