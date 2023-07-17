Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Short Interest Update

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFTA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 94.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,262,564,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 58.5% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 73,852 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,602,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of QFTA stock remained flat at $10.41 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,908. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Company Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

