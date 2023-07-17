Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.4% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Linde by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Linde by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.07.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Price Performance

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $380.38. 122,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,089. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $383.58. The company has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

