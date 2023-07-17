Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,999,574. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.