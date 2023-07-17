Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 2,255 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises 1.9% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 149,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $126.83.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 145,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,527. The business's fifty day moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.32. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

