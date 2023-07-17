Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.20. 110,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,796. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

