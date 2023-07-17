Raymond James Cuts Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$8.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$6.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$9.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.12.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.60 million. Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 46.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.7296451 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

