Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Major Shareholder Mark Cuban Sells 1,600 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,283.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Mark Cuban sold 3,700 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $79,846.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $36,544.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Mark Cuban sold 241 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $5,439.37.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mark Cuban sold 3,026 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $68,720.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Mark Cuban sold 400 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $9,348.00.

RDI stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.55. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 37,273 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reading International in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

