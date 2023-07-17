Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLYGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 302,000 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 434,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBGLY. UBS Group upped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($93.91) to GBX 7,500 ($96.49) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($79.76) to GBX 6,400 ($82.34) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,840 ($100.86) to GBX 7,640 ($98.29) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($100.35) to GBX 8,400 ($108.07) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,350 ($81.69) to GBX 6,250 ($80.41) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,281.67.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,845. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.