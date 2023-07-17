Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 302,000 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 434,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBGLY. UBS Group upped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($93.91) to GBX 7,500 ($96.49) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($79.76) to GBX 6,400 ($82.34) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,840 ($100.86) to GBX 7,640 ($98.29) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($100.35) to GBX 8,400 ($108.07) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,350 ($81.69) to GBX 6,250 ($80.41) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,281.67.

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,845. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

