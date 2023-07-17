Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 450 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $180.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.