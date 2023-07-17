Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Given New $5.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $783.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Riskified

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Quarry LP bought a new position in Riskified in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Riskified by 173.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Riskified in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Riskified by 48.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

