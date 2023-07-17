Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Given New $5.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Riskified Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $783.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.19.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Riskified
Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
