Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE RITM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 612,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,351. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

