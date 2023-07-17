Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.09.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.6 %

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.19. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 73,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $881,662.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 654,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 73,965 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $881,662.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 654,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 540,889 shares of company stock worth $5,422,725. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,919,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,559,000 after buying an additional 185,475 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.