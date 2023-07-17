Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RCI. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,981,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $555,454,000 after purchasing an additional 244,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,822,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,893,000 after acquiring an additional 589,494 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,122,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,429,000 after acquiring an additional 158,520 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

