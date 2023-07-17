Royal Bank of Canada Trims Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Target Price to C$36.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Park Lawn in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF remained flat at $18.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

