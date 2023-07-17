Royal Bank of Canada Trims SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Target Price to $41.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Shares of SM opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 875.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after acquiring an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 897,855 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

