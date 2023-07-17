Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,978,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,938 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.66% of Royalty Pharma worth $143,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 454.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $3,159,031.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $3,159,031.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $644,471.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,180.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 485,388 shares of company stock worth $15,543,025 and sold 1,900,622 shares worth $62,403,628. 18.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPRX. StockNews.com cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.65. 315,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.72 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 28.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.