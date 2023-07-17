Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Salesforce by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Salesforce by 4.2% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $3,373,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,420,455.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,420,455.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 910,723 shares of company stock valued at $191,912,295. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $228.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.60. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $232.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.