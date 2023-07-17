Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Down 55.1% in June

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Save Foods stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.88% of Save Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFD remained flat at $0.62 during trading hours on Monday. 14,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,806. Save Foods has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods ( NASDAQ:SVFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative net margin of 1,434.19% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

