SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $260.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $316.20.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $243.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.68 and a 200-day moving average of $256.61. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $215.11 and a 52-week high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after buying an additional 874,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,290.3% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,078,000 after buying an additional 249,121 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.