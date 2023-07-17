SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $260.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $316.20.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $243.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.68 and a 200-day moving average of $256.61. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $215.11 and a 52-week high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after buying an additional 874,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,290.3% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,078,000 after buying an additional 249,121 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.