SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $237.21 and last traded at $237.21. Approximately 313,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 793,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $316.20.

The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.61.

SBA Communications last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 45.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 55,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 25.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

