Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Boosted by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

