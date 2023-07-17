Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,680 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 8.2% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.47% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $33,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,906,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,745,000 after buying an additional 1,123,280 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,969,000 after buying an additional 1,384,467 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,824 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,430,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.17.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.