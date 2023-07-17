Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $52.75.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

