Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 377.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,378 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 11.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159,172 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,244,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,804,000 after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $53.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

