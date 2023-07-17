Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,348 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $22,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,728,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.29. 475,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,647. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.