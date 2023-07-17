Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.47.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. Seagen has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.08.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,008 shares of company stock worth $5,517,008 over the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.