SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $61.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SEI Investments by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

