SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $61.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.25.
SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at SEI Investments
In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SEI Investments
SEI Investments Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69.
SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
SEI Investments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.
SEI Investments Company Profile
SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SEI Investments
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.