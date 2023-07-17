SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the June 15th total of 244,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SeqLL Price Performance

Shares of SQL remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,089. SeqLL has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

Get SeqLL alerts:

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SeqLL

About SeqLL

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SeqLL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeqLL Inc. ( NASDAQ:SQL Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.32% of SeqLL at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. It focus on development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. The company's True Single Molecule Sequencing technology (tSMS) platform offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing through detection of nucleic acids to researchers for analyzing many billions of single molecules in a single experiment and generate accurate and reproducible data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.