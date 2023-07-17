SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the June 15th total of 244,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SeqLL Price Performance
Shares of SQL remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,089. SeqLL has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.
SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About SeqLL
SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. It focus on development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. The company's True Single Molecule Sequencing technology (tSMS) platform offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing through detection of nucleic acids to researchers for analyzing many billions of single molecules in a single experiment and generate accurate and reproducible data.
