Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Expands By 143.1%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the June 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Crédit Agricole Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 44,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.58. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.
