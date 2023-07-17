Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Expands By 143.1%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the June 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Crédit Agricole Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 44,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.58. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

About Crédit Agricole

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.41. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

