Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Expands By 143.1%

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the June 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Crédit Agricole Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 44,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.58. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.41. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

About Crédit Agricole

(Get Free Report)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.