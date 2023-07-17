Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Decreases By 32.0%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 187,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of QCLN traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.30. 72,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,738. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a twelve month low of $43.36 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.