Short Interest in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Grows By 192.7%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, a growth of 192.7% from the June 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LUCY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. 125,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,696. Innovative Eyewear has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Eyewear

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovative Eyewear stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of Innovative Eyewear as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

