Short Interest in Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Rises By 188.5%

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 188.5% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNOS traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 282,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,545. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, and licenses air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers air purifiers and masks. It markets and sells products directly through our website, 1800safeair.com, as well as through independent sales representatives.

