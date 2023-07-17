Short Interest in Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Rises By 188.5%

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 188.5% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KNOS traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 282,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,545. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kronos Advanced Technologies
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.