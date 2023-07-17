Short Interest in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAW) Rises By 36.8%

Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the June 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPRAW. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 66.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,050 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 443,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Trading Up 18.9 %

Mercato Partners Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 36,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,048. Mercato Partners Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

