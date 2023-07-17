Short Interest in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Grows By 21.0%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Price Performance

NASDAQ:MOR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.17. 125,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.10. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 222.19%. The company had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.