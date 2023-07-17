Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Declines By 27.9%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,414,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after acquiring an additional 664,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,597,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 253,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,487 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:NYMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. 220,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,806. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -45.98%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

