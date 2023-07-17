Short Interest in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Rises By 414.1%

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, an increase of 414.1% from the June 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVE

In other NVE news, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $1,743,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,433.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NVE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVE in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 17,720.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NVE in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVE Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ NVEC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.09. 40,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,273. NVE has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.24.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 59.33% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

NVE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

