Short Interest in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Drops By 28.1%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 70,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Pioneer Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PBFS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.29. 278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,880. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Pioneer Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.77 million during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 44.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

