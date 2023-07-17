Short Interest in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Drops By 28.1%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 70,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Pioneer Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:PBFS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.29. 278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,880. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Pioneer Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $11.97.
Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.77 million during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.03%.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.
