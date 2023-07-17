Short Interest in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Decreases By 25.3%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rafael

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rafael by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Rafael by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rafael by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rafael by 7.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rafael in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Rafael alerts:

Rafael Price Performance

RFL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,320. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Rafael has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

About Rafael

Rafael ( NYSE:RFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 2,813.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Read More

