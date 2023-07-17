Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Decreases By 28.8%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 151,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

Royce Global Value Trust stock remained flat at $9.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399. Royce Global Value Trust has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.