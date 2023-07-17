Short Interest in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Drops By 29.1%

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,100 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 904,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Scholastic by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHL shares. TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Scholastic Stock Up 3.7 %

About Scholastic

Shares of SCHL traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 66,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,156. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

