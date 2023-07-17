Short Interest in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Rises By 38.1%

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 731,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 519,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,724,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom by 47.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 424,441 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SK Telecom by 602.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in SK Telecom by 35.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,013,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 266,694 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SK Telecom by 159.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,480,000 after acquiring an additional 494,143 shares during the period.

SK Telecom Stock Up 0.2 %

SKM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. 397,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,836. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SK Telecom has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.44.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SK Telecom will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SK Telecom

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.